Amazon Prime Day Deals in Canada are Back This July

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to return in Canada this July, announced the company on Friday.

This will be Amazon’s 10th anniversary of its Prime Day event, which offers exclusive deals for Prime members.

“I’m thrilled to share that Prime Day will be back this July! This will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day, and I’m excited for Prime members around the world to discover some of the best deals of the summer,” said Doug Herrington, CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Amazon says last year was the biggest Prime Day in its history as over 375 million items globally were purchased, while Prime members “saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across Amazon stores.”

The July Prime Day event usually is timed to target those shopping early for back-to-school supplies and more. The specific date in July hasn’t been announced, but details will be coming closer to the event, says Amazon. Last year, Amazon also held another big Prime day event in October as well, so that might take place this year too.

Prime Day in 2024 will hit Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.