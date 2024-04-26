Amazon Prime Day Deals in Canada are Back This July

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Prime day hero

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to return in Canada this July, announced the company on Friday.

This will be Amazon’s 10th anniversary of its Prime Day event, which offers exclusive deals for Prime members.

“I’m thrilled to share that Prime Day will be back this July! This will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day, and I’m excited for Prime members around the world to discover some of the best deals of the summer,” said Doug Herrington, CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Amazon says last year was the biggest Prime Day in its history as over 375 million items globally were purchased, while Prime members “saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across Amazon stores.”

The July Prime Day event usually is timed to target those shopping early for back-to-school supplies and more. The specific date in July hasn’t been announced, but details will be coming closer to the event, says Amazon. Last year, Amazon also held another big Prime day event in October as well, so that might take place this year too.

Prime Day in 2024 will hit Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple Watch Series 9/SE on Sale, Includes Free Beats Earphones

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, check out the bonus offer over at The Source. Right now, with your Apple Watch purchase you can get a free pair of Beats Studio Buds, worth $189.99. Here’s what’s on sale: Series 9 45mm - $519 (save $70) same...
IIC Deals
23 hours ago

Google Pixel Phones and Wearables Get Price Cut on Amazon

Amazon Canada has price cut Google’s Pixel smartphones and wearables, including those from Fitbit. Check out what's on sale right now... Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128GB - Obsidian: $1,049.00 (-22%, List Price: $1,349.00) Google Pixel Watch 2 - WiFi - Gold/Hazel: $399.99 (-16%, Was: $479.00) Google Pixel Watch - Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case,...
IIC Deals
1 day ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
IIC Deals
2 days ago