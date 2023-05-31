You Can Now Drive with Roger Federer on Waze

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has entered a partnership with Waze, allowing users to have the tennis legend as their doubles partner on the road.

Becoming your driving partner on Waze, the G.O.A.T. of tennis can speak in multiple languages like no one else has done before.

By selecting the Roger Federer experience, drivers can ensure a smooth and safe journey with the sports icon in charge of directions.

Just like in a tennis match, he will be at the “net,” alerting you to any hazards ahead. With Federer as your navigator, you can trust that every step of your drive will be secure.

The experience goes beyond navigation. Federer will provide words of encouragement and keep your spirits up when traffic slows you down.

You might hear him say things like, “Make a U-Turn. Hey, even champions can mess up,” or “Heavy traffic reported ahead. Let’s treat this like a change-of-ends break. I might even put on a fresh shirt.”

To complete the Roger Federer experience, users can customize their Waze profile with the “Victorious” mood, embracing the champion lifestyle. Additionally, they can choose from two vehicle options inspired by Federer’s love for Mercedes cars: the stylish G-Class SUV or the sleek Maybach S-Class Cabriolet.

This unique driving experience with Roger Federer is available globally, offering voice navigation in English, French, and German.

To activate the feature, make sure you download the latest version of the Waze app.