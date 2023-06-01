Motorola Unveils Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra Smartphone

Motorola has just introduced its next-generation motorola razr family, combining style and premium specifications to deliver an innovative mobile experience.

The 2023 motorola razr family is led by the flagship razr+/razr 40 ultra smartphone, which boasts a modern, ultra pocketable design and is recognized as the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry.

It features the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, an efficient battery, and the largest external display found in any flip phone.

With the new razr, users can stand the device at multiple angles using Flex View technology. The device can be angled to easily view recipes while cooking, follow an exercise coach online, engage in video chats with friends, and more.

The device’s high-quality cameras, AI face tracking, and previews on the large external display enhance the photography experience.

Motorola introduces a unique photo booth experience, where users can showcase different poses in four perfectly timed pictures triggered by a simple open palm gesture, eliminating the need to rush against a timer.

The external display of the razr unlocks new possibilities, enabling users to respond to messages, get directions, and stay up to date without flipping open the device.

Custom panels offer quick access to games, Google News, weather, contacts, Spotify, and notifications. Users can customize and arrange panels on their Home screen to suit their preferences.

The device also provides a dedicated Spotify panel for seamless music control without unfolding the phone.

The 3.6″ pOLED external display offers a smooth scrolling experience with refresh rates of up to 144Hz. When unfolded in Flex View, users can enjoy their favorite content with the highest resolution in its class and a billion shades of true-to-life color.

The razr+/razr 40 ultra features a powerful 12MP main camera sensor with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF for faster and more accurate performance. Its iconic design incorporates a glass frame with a matte finish or vegan leather on the back cover.

In Canada, the new motorola razr+ 2023 will be available for pre-order through motorola.ca on June 16 for CAD $1,299.99.

Starting June 23, the device will be available for sale at Motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers.