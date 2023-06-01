Rogers, Agnico Eagle Expand 5G Wireless Service in Cochrane Area

In a significant development for rural connectivity, Rogers and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited have joined forces to establish a reliable 5G wireless network along a 180 km stretch of Highway 652 in the Cochrane area.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance wireless connectivity for residents, business travellers, and employees of Agnico Eagle, while prioritizing the connection of indigenous communities and underserved regions across Canada.

As part of the project, eight state-of-the-art 5G wireless towers have been strategically erected along Highway 652, enabling seamless communication between Cochrane and Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake Mine.

These towers, mostly off-grid, are powered by sustainable sources such as wind and solar energy, aligning with Rogers’ commitment to environmental stewardship. Additionally, this venture includes the establishment of the first-ever wireless tower in the Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a significant milestone in expanding connectivity to indigenous communities.

“All Canadians should be able to easily connect to family, business, and emergency services no matter where they are,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers, in an issued statement. The collaboration between Rogers and Agnico Eagle not only aims to bridge the digital divide but also contributes to ongoing reconciliation efforts and promotes social and economic development in the communities they serve.

Andre Leite, Vice President of Ontario at Agnico Eagle, expressed pride in this historic partnership, recognizing the importance of wireless connectivity in Northern Ontario. The establishment of the public 5G network along Highway 652 will not only benefit Agnico Eagle’s operations but also foster connectivity among surrounding partners and communities.

“Increasing access to reliable wireless service is not only vital to safety and success but plays a key role in ongoing reconciliation efforts and our contribution to the social and economic development of communities where we live and work,” said Leite.

Beyond the expansion along the highway, Rogers collaborated with the Taykwa Tagamou Nation to install a tower within their community, providing wireless coverage for the first time. This initiative will enable residents to stay connected with loved ones, stimulate economic development, and improve access to emergency services.

Chief Bruce Archibald of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting the transformative impact of enhanced connectivity on various aspects of community life, including safety, economic competitiveness, and educational opportunities.

The success of this partnership extends beyond connectivity along the highway, as Rogers and Agnico Eagle previously launched a 5G Wireless Private Network (WPN) at the Detour Lake Mine. The implementation of this network, the first of its kind in Canada, has significantly improved connectivity, communication, and safety for workers at the largest gold-producing mine in the country. The 5G WPN not only caters to current needs but also lays the foundation for scalable solutions that will power future innovations.