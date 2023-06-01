Transformers: Tactical Arena for iOS, Mac Released as Free Download

Transformers fans rejoice as Transformers: Tactical Arena game is now available as a free download in the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

TRANSFORMERS Tactical Arena

Initially released on Apple Arcade, the game lets players immerse themselves in thrilling battles featuring Autobots, Maximals, Decepticons, and Predacons.

By assembling a squad of their beloved Transformers characters, players engage in competitive arenas, unlocking, collecting, and leveling up new bots to gain an edge over their opponents.

The game offers real-time 1v1 battles, pitting players against opponents from all around the globe. Each battle lasts approximately three minutes, where every second counts and strategy is key.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Transformers: Tactical Arena exclusively to the Apple App Store,” said Red Games CEO Brian Lovell. “This is the ultimate game for players who enjoy RTS games and who are fans of the Transformers brand.”

TRANSFORMERS

Transformers: Tactical Arena keeps the global gaming community engaged with daily and weekly challenges, as well as limited-time events.

With support for 14 languages, fans worldwide can now download the free-to-play game on their iOS, iPad, and MacOS devices from the App Store. Players have the option to enhance their gameplay experience and unlock additional power through in-game purchases.

Grab the game now and unleash your strategic prowess alongside iconic Transformers characters using the following App Store link.

Download Transformers: Tactical Arena for Mac, iPhone, and iPad

