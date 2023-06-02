New Targus Backpack Features Built-In Apple Find My Locator

Laptop cases and mobile accessories brand Targus has just introduced its latest eco-friendly backpack, featuring a built-in location module for tracking with Apple’s Find My.

The new Cypress Hero Backpack with Find My Locator is “designed for eco-conscious consumers who want a convenient way to organize, protect, and keep track of their devices,” said Targus Director Scott Elrich.

The Find My-compatible location module is integrated into the backpack, making it difficult to remove.

Using Low Energy Bluetooth, the integrated location module seamlessly pairs with the Apple Find My network, enabling users to locate their backpack through the Apple Find My app.

Step-by-step instructions are provided to guide users on pairing and using the location module.

The Cypress Hero Backpack is constructed using GRS-certified recycled materials, with 26 plastic bottles transformed into yarn that is used to create the fabric of the EcoSmart laptop bag.

Designed to fit 15.6″ laptops, the backpack includes a dedicated padded compartment for laptop protection, a spacious main compartment, a secondary compartment with a workstation, and a convenient front quick-stash pocket for everyday essentials.

The new Cypress Hero Backpack with Find My is available for purchase at a price of US $149.99 from participating retailers across the US, Canada, and EMEA.

Last month, Chipolo launched the Chipolo ONE Point and Chipolo CARD Point, designed exclusively for Android devices with support for Google’s Find My Device.

Google’s upcoming Find My Device network promises to let users locate products other than their phone, like headphones, tablets, and more.

Currently, Find My Device can only help you locate misplaced devices that have location capabilities and are connected to the internet.