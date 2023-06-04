How to Watch the NBA Finals in Canada Live Stream

The 2023 NBA Finals are underway between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, with the latter holding a 1-0 lead. Game 2 takes place tonight again in Denver at Ball Arena.

How to watch the NBA Finals in Canada?

You can do so by hitting up Rogers-owned Sportsnet for games 2 and 3 with your cable TV subscription and via Sportsnet apps. The paid streaming-only service Sportsnet Now can also stream the NBA Finals from $14.99 per month, while a 4-month pass is also available at $50 and a yearly pass at $150.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight has tip off at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT.

As for watching games 4 and 6 of the NBA Finals in Canada? You’ll have to tune into Bell Media’s TSN and your cable TV subscription. All TSN apps and the web will also stream the NBA Finals. As you can see, Sportsnet and TSN share NBA playoffs and finals coverage.

You can also stream the NBA Finals in Canada with a Fubo TV free trial.

If you have a VPN service such as NordVPN, you can stream the NBA Finals on ABC in the U.S., while BBC iPlayer in the UK also will let you stream the Heat versus the Nuggets in game 2 of the finals. YouTube TV in the U.S. is also offering coverage of the NBA Finals (you’ll need a VPN) and there’s a free 20-minute trial available.

If you have multiple Google Accounts, you can just keep switching accounts to keep your coverage going at 20-minute intervals. It’s a bit of a pain but if you’re signed in already to multiple accounts, it just takes a few clicks to switch to another account.

Will Jimmy ‘Buckets’ Butler show up for game 2 of the finals? It seems his previous ankle injury has been keeping his productivity lower than normal. Nikola Jokic is playing lights out for the Nuggets and so is Canada’s Jamal Murray.