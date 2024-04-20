How to Watch: Stream 2024 NHL Playoffs in Canada

Today kicks off the 2024 NHL playoffs as 16 teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup, with playoff hockey marking the best time of the year for fans, especially since we have four Canadian teams in the postseason this year.

How to watch and stream the 2024 NHL playoffs in Canada? You’ll be able to watch all the games on Rogers Sportsnet, as the latter holds NHL broadcasting rights.

You’ll be able to watch and stream NHL playoff matchups on Sportsnet networks on TV, plus stream on the Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ apps, available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.

Sportsnet+ Standard streaming costs $19.99/month or $179.99/year. This pass gives access to Sportsnet’s top lineup of sports and channels. Regional NHL restrictions apply, but you get all NHL playoff games.

Sportsnet+ Premium streaming includes everything in Standard, but also includes 1,000+ Out-of-Market NHL Games and In-Market Regional & National Games, plus WWE Network and Live Events, FA Cup, Rugby and more. This costs $34.99/month or $249.99/year.

So in a nutshell, NHL playoffs will be on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet Radio Network (Sportsnet 590 The Fan and Sportsnet 650).

But CBC and OMNI will also have some 2024 playoff coverage as well. Check the schedules below.

For French language broadcasts, you’ll be able to stream the playoffs on TVA Sports channels and the TVA app.

From the Sportsnet studios, Ron MacLean and David Amber will lead pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage, joined by a panel of experts including Kevin Bieksa, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey, Jennifer Botterill, and Luke Gazdic. Additionally, Jake Allen, goalie for the New Jersey Devils, will be part of the panel for the opening weekend.

Will the Stanley Cup make its way back to Canada for the first time since the Montreal Canadiens 1993? The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs need to try and bring it home this year.

The full 2024 NHL playoffs schedule for the first round is below:

Eastern Conference

*if necessary

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Game 1: Sat., April 20, New York @ Carolina, 5 p.m. ET – SNE, SNW, SNP & SN360

Game 2: Mon., April 22, New York @ Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360

Game 3: Thurs., April 25, Carolina @ New York, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360

Game 4: Sat., April 27, Carolina @ New York, 2 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 5*: Tues., April 30, New York @ Carolina, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Thurs., May 2, Carolina @ New York, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sat., May 4, New York @ Carolina, TBD – TBD

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: Sat., April 20, Toronto @ Boston, 8 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC, OMNI

Game 2: Mon., April 22, Toronto @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC

Game 3: Wed., April 24, Boston @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC

Game 4: Sat., April 27, Boston @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC, OMNI

Game 5*: Tues., April 30, Toronto @ Boston, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Thurs., May 2, Boston @ Toronto, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sat., May 4, Toronto @ Boston, TBD – TBD

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Sun., April 21, Tampa Bay @ Florida, 12:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 2: Tues., April 23, Tampa Bay @ Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360

Game 3: Thurs., April 25, Florida @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 4: Sat., April 27, Florida @ Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. ET – SNE, SNW, SNP

Game 5*: Mon., April 29, Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Wed., May 1, Florida @ Tampa Bay, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sat., May 4, Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD – TBD

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Game 1: Sun., April 21, Washington @ New York, 3 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 2: Tues., April 23, Washington @ New York, 7 p.m. ET – SNE, SNO, SNW

Game 3: Fri., April 26, New York @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360

Game 4: Sun., April 28, New York @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET – SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360

Game 5*: Wed., May 1, Washington @ New York, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Fri., May 3, New York @ Washington, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Washington @ New York, TBD – TBD

Western Conference

*if necessary

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Mon., April 22, Vegas @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360, FX

Game 2: Wed., April 24, Vegas @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360

Game 3: Sat., April 27, Dallas @ Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, SN360

Game 4: Mon., April 29, Dallas @ Vegas, TBD

Game 5*: Wed., May 1, Vegas @ Dallas, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Fri., May 3, Dallas @ Vegas, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Vegas @ Dallas, TBD – TBD

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Sun., April 21, Colorado @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 2: Tues., April 23, Colorado @ Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. ET – CBC

Game 3: Fri., April 26, Winnipeg @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET – CBC

Game 4: Sun., April 28, Winnipeg @ Colorado, 2:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 5*: Tues., April 30, Colorado @ Winnipeg, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Thurs., May 2, Winnipeg @ Colorado, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sat., May 4, Colorado @ Winnipeg, TBD – TBD

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Game 1: Sun., April 21, Nashville @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, SN360

Game 2: Tues., April 23, Nashville @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 3: Fri., April 26, Vancouver @ Nashville, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 4: Sun., April 28, Vancouver @ Nashville, 5 p.m. ET – Sportsnet

Game 5*: Tues., April 30, Nashville @ Vancouver, TBD – TBD

Game 6*: Fri., May 3, Vancouver @ Nashville, TBD – TBD

Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Nashville @ Vancouver, TBD – TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings