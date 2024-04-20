How to Watch: Stream 2024 NHL Playoffs in Canada
Today kicks off the 2024 NHL playoffs as 16 teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup, with playoff hockey marking the best time of the year for fans, especially since we have four Canadian teams in the postseason this year.
How to watch and stream the 2024 NHL playoffs in Canada? You’ll be able to watch all the games on Rogers Sportsnet, as the latter holds NHL broadcasting rights.
You’ll be able to watch and stream NHL playoff matchups on Sportsnet networks on TV, plus stream on the Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ apps, available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.
Sportsnet+ Standard streaming costs $19.99/month or $179.99/year. This pass gives access to Sportsnet’s top lineup of sports and channels. Regional NHL restrictions apply, but you get all NHL playoff games.
Sportsnet+ Premium streaming includes everything in Standard, but also includes 1,000+ Out-of-Market NHL Games and In-Market Regional & National Games, plus WWE Network and Live Events, FA Cup, Rugby and more. This costs $34.99/month or $249.99/year.
So in a nutshell, NHL playoffs will be on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet Radio Network (Sportsnet 590 The Fan and Sportsnet 650).
But CBC and OMNI will also have some 2024 playoff coverage as well. Check the schedules below.
For French language broadcasts, you’ll be able to stream the playoffs on TVA Sports channels and the TVA app.
From the Sportsnet studios, Ron MacLean and David Amber will lead pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage, joined by a panel of experts including Kevin Bieksa, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey, Jennifer Botterill, and Luke Gazdic. Additionally, Jake Allen, goalie for the New Jersey Devils, will be part of the panel for the opening weekend.
Will the Stanley Cup make its way back to Canada for the first time since the Montreal Canadiens 1993? The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs need to try and bring it home this year.
The full 2024 NHL playoffs schedule for the first round is below:
Eastern Conference
*if necessary
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
- Game 1: Sat., April 20, New York @ Carolina, 5 p.m. ET – SNE, SNW, SNP & SN360
- Game 2: Mon., April 22, New York @ Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360
- Game 3: Thurs., April 25, Carolina @ New York, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360
- Game 4: Sat., April 27, Carolina @ New York, 2 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 5*: Tues., April 30, New York @ Carolina, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Thurs., May 2, Carolina @ New York, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sat., May 4, New York @ Carolina, TBD – TBD
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Game 1: Sat., April 20, Toronto @ Boston, 8 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC, OMNI
- Game 2: Mon., April 22, Toronto @ Boston, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC
- Game 3: Wed., April 24, Boston @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC
- Game 4: Sat., April 27, Boston @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC, OMNI
- Game 5*: Tues., April 30, Toronto @ Boston, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Thurs., May 2, Boston @ Toronto, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sat., May 4, Toronto @ Boston, TBD – TBD
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game 1: Sun., April 21, Tampa Bay @ Florida, 12:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 2: Tues., April 23, Tampa Bay @ Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360
- Game 3: Thurs., April 25, Florida @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 4: Sat., April 27, Florida @ Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. ET – SNE, SNW, SNP
- Game 5*: Mon., April 29, Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Wed., May 1, Florida @ Tampa Bay, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sat., May 4, Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD – TBD
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
- Game 1: Sun., April 21, Washington @ New York, 3 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 2: Tues., April 23, Washington @ New York, 7 p.m. ET – SNE, SNO, SNW
- Game 3: Fri., April 26, New York @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360
- Game 4: Sun., April 28, New York @ Washington, 8 p.m. ET – SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360
- Game 5*: Wed., May 1, Washington @ New York, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Fri., May 3, New York @ Washington, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Washington @ New York, TBD – TBD
Western Conference
*if necessary
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Game 1: Mon., April 22, Vegas @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360, FX
- Game 2: Wed., April 24, Vegas @ Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet 360
- Game 3: Sat., April 27, Dallas @ Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, SN360
- Game 4: Mon., April 29, Dallas @ Vegas, TBD
- Game 5*: Wed., May 1, Vegas @ Dallas, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Fri., May 3, Dallas @ Vegas, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Vegas @ Dallas, TBD – TBD
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Game 1: Sun., April 21, Colorado @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 2: Tues., April 23, Colorado @ Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. ET – CBC
- Game 3: Fri., April 26, Winnipeg @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET – CBC
- Game 4: Sun., April 28, Winnipeg @ Colorado, 2:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 5*: Tues., April 30, Colorado @ Winnipeg, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Thurs., May 2, Winnipeg @ Colorado, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sat., May 4, Colorado @ Winnipeg, TBD – TBD
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
- Game 1: Sun., April 21, Nashville @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, SN360
- Game 2: Tues., April 23, Nashville @ Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 3: Fri., April 26, Vancouver @ Nashville, 7:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 4: Sun., April 28, Vancouver @ Nashville, 5 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 5*: Tues., April 30, Nashville @ Vancouver, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Fri., May 3, Vancouver @ Nashville, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Nashville @ Vancouver, TBD – TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Game 1: Mon., April 22, Los Angeles @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC
- Game 2: Wed., April 24, Los Angeles @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, CBC
- Game 3: Fri., April 26, Edmonton @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet
- Game 4: Sun., April 28, Edmonton @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET – Sportsnet, SN1
- Game 5*: Wed., May 1, Los Angeles @ Edmonton, TBD – TBD
- Game 6*: Fri., May 3, Edmonton @ Los Angeles, TBD – TBD
- Game 7*: Sun., May 5, Los Angeles @ Edmonton, TBD – TBD