How to: Watch Solar Eclipse Online Livestream in Canada

John Quintet
1 min ago

Today is the day where a once-in-a-lifetime event will take place with a total solar eclipse, where the moon will pass by in front of the sun and cast its shadow (umbra) on Earth.

In order to see the total solar eclipse live, you’ll need to be in a location where the path of totality takes place, which is basically near complete darkness. Of course you’ll need special eclipse glasses if you’re going to look directly at the eclipse.

The path of totality will be viewable in Fort Erie, Kingston, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Niagara Falls in Canada, for example. The Niagara Region recently declared a local state of emergency to prepare for the total solar eclipse due to the influx of visitors.

Below is a map showing the solar eclipse path of totality, where the moon’s shadow is moving its way across North America at about 5,500 km/h:

Rogers, Telus and Bell have also ramped up mobile cell towers as there’s expected to be a huge surge in traffic on mobile networks during the total solar eclipse.

“We’re expecting high traffic on our networks as the solar eclipse travels through parts of Canada later today. Our teams are ready to respond to keep you connected during the event. Make sure to charge your device and wear your glasses!”, said Bell on Monday.

When is the start time for the total solar eclipse in Canada? It’s expected to be at 12:12pm PDT / 3:12pm EDT, while the path of totality will end at 1:16pm PDT/4:16pm EDT, according to timeanddate. A partial solar eclipse can be seen across Canada from 10:40am PDT/1:40pm EDT and 2:18pm PDT/5:18pm EDT. Let’s hope the weather is looking good in your area.

How to check out the total solar eclipse online and from home if you can’t make it to see it live? You can watch the total solar eclipse livestream in Canada online below from timeanddate. This will be the third time in seven years that either a total or annual eclipse will cross the U.S. mainland. The last time a total solar eclipse occurred was back in August 2017.

