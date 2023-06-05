Here are All the New Features Coming to AirPods

Apple has today shared a handful of feature updates coming soon to the AirPods, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness.

With software updates coming this fall, the entire AirPods lineup will gains new and improved features that make calls and Automatic Switching even more seamless.

The second-generation AirPods Pro initially offered noise reduction capabilities for more comfortable everyday listening. Now, with the upcoming updates, the personal audio experience will be taken to new heights.

Adaptive Audio

Adaptive Audio, a novel listening mode, dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation based on the user’s environment, ensuring an optimal listening experience in any situation.

This feature seamlessly adapts to the ever-changing conditions as users move between different environments and interactions throughout the day.

Personalized Volume

To further enhance the personal audio experience, Personalized Volume employs machine learning to understand the user’s surroundings and listening preferences over time, automatically fine-tuning the media experience accordingly.

Conversation Awarenes

For those wearing AirPods Pro (2nd generation) who wish to engage with people nearby, Conversation Awareness is a great new feature.

When users start speaking, the volume will automatically lower, and the voices in front of them will be enhanced, all while reducing background noise.

Automatic Switching

Switching between Apple devices while using AirPods becomes even more effortless with the updates to Automatic Switching.

The connection time between devices will be significantly faster and more reliable, allowing seamless transitions from listening to a favorite podcast on an iPhone to taking a work call on a Mac.

New Mute / Unmute Features

In terms of call functionality, using AirPods will be enhanced with the addition of the Mute or Unmute feature.

Users will be able to quickly mute or unmute themselves by pressing the stem of AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generations) or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max, simplifying multitasking.

The AirPods developer beta is available for Apple Developer Program members starting today. The new features will be available to all users this fall through a free firmware update.