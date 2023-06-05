Apple Investors Reportedly More Interested in AI Investments Than Mixed Reality

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) today, it’s reported that investors are eagerly awaiting a reveal of a ChatGPT competitor. Moreso, investors are claimed to be more interested in AI than Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset.

TF International Securities’ Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that investors have “recently been more interested in when Apple will launch ChatGPT-like services.” Kuo states that investors believe announcing an OpenAI competitive service will “help continue the current AI investment sentiment.” Coupled with this, Kuo believes that if Apple were to introduce further AI innovations, which require higher hardware specs, it may lead to higher hardware upgrades and demand.

Of course, that would be music to the ears of investors. AI and ChatGPT are already hot topics in the tech industry. Naturally, all eyes are on this possible future where Apple looks to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

What appears to be less of an interest to investors at the moment is Apple’s reported mixed reality headset. As it is not a proven quantity yet under Apple’s catalogue, “Investors are less interested in Apple’s AR/MR headset device,” Kuo states. Much of this comes down to the belief that its revenue and profit contributions may not be as successful over the next two years as AI.

However, as Kuo goes on to state, Apple’s mixed-reality headset has the potential to impact 3D interaction design and 3D computer graphics if the announcement is successful. It’s also said that if Apple’s headset can integrate with AI and Artificial Intelligence Global Company (AIGC), this could prove to be a long-term success strategy.

Apple’s headset is claimed to offer cutting-edge $K micro OLED display support with an 8K total resolution. Additionally, it’s said eye tracking, hand tracking, and more will be featured alonside a price tag of around $3,000 USD (roughly $4,094 CAD). Kuo goes on to state that the announcement of the headset may benefit Apple and key supplier stock if coupled the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac devices this year.

WWDC23 keynote kicks off on today at 10am PT/1pm ET. Here’s how to tune in and watch each announcement.

