Apple Introduces New Security Features Including ‘Live Voicemail’

Apple has just introduced a handful of new privacy and security features, as well as significant updates to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Safety, and Lockdown Mode.

Safari, which pioneered private browsing, now offers even stronger protection against trackers and unauthorized access. Private Browsing now automatically locks when not in use, allowing users to maintain open tabs securely.

To protect adult users from unwanted explicit content, Apple has introduced Sensitive Content Warning, which uses privacy-preserving technology to prevent the display of such images or videos in Messages, AirDrop, FaceTime, and the Phone app.

The optional feature can be activated in Privacy & Security settings, and all image and video processing occurs on the device to ensure privacy.

Communication Safety, initially designed to protect children from receiving or sending explicit photos, now extends its coverage to video content as well. Developers can integrate Communication Safety into their apps using a new API.

Apple has also enhanced password and passkey sharing, allowing users to create password-sharing groups encrypted through iCloud Keychain. Furthermore, one-time verification codes received in Mail can now autofill in Safari, enabling secure logins directly from the browser.

Lockdown Mode has been expanded to provide enhanced protection for individuals targeted by spyware. Activating Lockdown Mode strengthens device defenses, limiting certain functionalities to reduce the attack surface.

Additionally, Lockdown Mode will now be supported on watchOS as well.

Alongside these updates, Apple has introduced new features that prioritize privacy and security, including Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail.

Check In

Check In automatically detects when you’ve reached your intended location and notifies selected contacts through Messages.

In case of any unexpected incidents during your journey, Check In recognizes if you’re deviating from your planned destination and initiates a check-in process.

If you fail to respond, the feature shares essential information with your chosen contacts, such as your precise location, battery level, cell service status, and the time you were last active on your iPhone.

NameDrop

With NameDrop, a new AirDrop experience, a user can hold their iPhone near another to share their contact information with only their intended recipients. Users can also choose the specific contact details they want to share.

Users can also share content like photos or links the same way. Apple Watch users can also use NameDrop by tapping the Share button in My Card in the Contacts app.

Live Voicemail

The new Live Voicemail makes it easier than ever to decide when to answer a phone call. When someone calls and leaves a message, you’ll see a live transcription of their words as they speak.

If you want to speak directly with the caller, you can pick up the call at any time. With Silence Unknown Callers turned on, calls from unfamiliar numbers will go straight to Live Voicemail without ringing your device.

Additionally, calls flagged as spam by carriers won’t appear as Live Voicemail and will be instantly declined.

Apple’s new security features will be coming to iPhones, iPads, and Macs via free software updates this fall.