Tim Cook Wore Custom Nikes Today, ‘Made on iPad’

John Quintet
9 seconds ago

During today’s Apple event CEO Tim Cook appeared at Apple Park wearing a custom pair of Nike Air Max 1 ’86 sneakers.

These exclusive Nikes, designed specifically for the event, highlighted Apple’s continued collaboration with leading brands, points out Hypebeast, which exclusively shared some photos of the shoes from Apple.

The custom Nikes featured an off-white mesh body and sole, adorned with a unique “wave” effect on the mudguard and toe, and a rainbow-speckled pattern that added a touch of colour. The design elements of the shoes, including decorative stitching around the Nike Swoosh and on the heel, were inspired by the Apple Pencil Pro, mimicking sketch lines.

Adding a personalized touch, the tongue of the sneakers bore the Swoosh logo alongside the handwritten phrase “Made on iPad,” of course, commemorating today’s event.

These Nike Air Max ’86s are not available for purchase, remaining exclusive to the event and Cook’s feet. Where’s the New Balance kicks like Steve Jobs used to wear, Tim?

tim cook shoes nike

