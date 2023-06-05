iOS 17 System Requirements: Can your iPhone Update?

Apple today revealed iOS 17, introducing new features to enhance how you use your iPhone.

With every iOS update, it seems older devices get dropped from the newest software. With iOS 17, Apple has dropped the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. These are devices that are five years old.

Here are the all iPhones that can install iOS 17 when it releases this fall:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Click here to read about more iOS 17 features coming soon.