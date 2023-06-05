iOS 17 System Requirements: Can your iPhone Update?

Apple released a replay of its WWDC23 keynote shortly after it concluded, and it’s also available on YouTube. Check out the full 2 hour and 6-minute video below, which includes product trailers for Apple Vision Pro. Today Apple announced new Mac hardware, and gave software updates on the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS,...
Apple announced today at WWDC the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 betas would be made available today, alongside other beta versions of its software. Shortly after the WWDC23 keynote ended, Apple released beta software for developers to download and test. Here’s what’s available for download right now: Xcode 15 beta (15A5160n) iOS 17 beta...
Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote took place today and the company had a jam-packed announcement. We learned about a new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with M2 Max and M2 Ultra upgrades for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. We also saw previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and also the reveal of...