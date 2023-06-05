iOS 17 System Requirements: Can your iPhone Update?

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ios 17 device requirement

Apple today revealed iOS 17, introducing new features to enhance how you use your iPhone.

With every iOS update, it seems older devices get dropped from the newest software. With iOS 17, Apple has dropped the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. These are devices that are five years old.

Here are the all iPhones that can install iOS 17 when it releases this fall:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Click here to read about more iOS 17 features coming soon.

Other articles in the category: News

2023 WWDC Keynote Replay Now Available [VIDEO]

Apple released a replay of its WWDC23 keynote shortly after it concluded, and it’s also available on YouTube. Check out the full 2 hour and 6-minute video below, which includes product trailers for Apple Vision Pro. Today Apple announced new Mac hardware, and gave software updates on the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS,...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

iOS 17 Beta Download for iPhone and More Released for Devs

Apple announced today at WWDC the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 betas would be made available today, alongside other beta versions of its software. Shortly after the WWDC23 keynote ended, Apple released beta software for developers to download and test. Here’s what’s available for download right now: Xcode 15 beta (15A5160n) iOS 17 beta...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Here are 17 Big Things Announced at WWDC [VIDEO]

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote took place today and the company had a jam-packed announcement. We learned about a new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with M2 Max and M2 Ultra upgrades for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. We also saw previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and also the reveal of...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago