iPadOS 17 System Requirements: Can your iPad Update?

Apple has announced new features for iPadOS 17 for your iPad at WWDC. Check out some of the new features below: Widgets for lockscreen (finally!) Personalized iPad Lock Screen like iPhone Live Activities on lock screen Multiple timers (WOW) Health app for iPad PDF support expands for reading, organizing and collaborating in Notes Stage Manager...
If you’re part of the RBC Avion Points program, there’s a sale right now on various Apple iPads. The deal is being touted as a Father’s Day sale, allowing customers to buy an iPad using their Avion points or points and credit card. “There’s an iPad for every dad”, reads the RBC Avion rewards page....
Apple has released its pro-level video editing and music creation software, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, on the iPad, revolutionizing the way creators produce content it says. Fully reimagined for the iPad's portability, performance, and touch-first interface, these applications establish an ultimate mobile studio for contemporary creatives. The announcement on Tuesday comes ahead of...