iPadOS 17 System Requirements: Can your iPad Update?

Today Apple took the wraps off iPadOS 17 at WWDC, bringing new personalized Lock Screen widgets, interactive widgets and also new changes to Messages, the Health app for iPad, better PDF editing, and more.

With iPadOS 17 now available for developers, the final version will hit consumers this fall.

What are the requirements of iPadOS 17? It’s available for the following iPad models below:

  • iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (6th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Which iPads missed the cut for iPadOS 17? The original first-generation iPad Pro with A9X chip from 2015 won’t get the update, along with iPad 5 from 2017 powered by A9.

Last year with iPadOS 16, the iPad Air 2 from 2014 powered by the A8X chip, and iPad mini 4 from 2015 with the A8 chip were dropped from the update.

For iPadOS 18 next year–will we see the iPad 6 and iPad 7 and its A10 Fusion chip get dropped?

Did your iPad make the cut for iPadOS 17? The software will be released for the masses this fall. Public betas are coming in July.

