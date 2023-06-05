macOS Sonoma System Requirements: Can your Mac Update?

Apple pulled the curtain back on macOS Sonoma today, the latest update to its desktop operating system, delivering an array of features designed to enhance productivity and inspire creativity. The new name for the next version of macOS comes from the Apple ‘crack marketing team’.

With macOS Sonoma, Apple promises a Mac experience with personalized widgets, significant updates to Safari and video conferencing, as well as an optimized gaming experience.

The operating system’s unveiling reveals a fresh approach to personalization with powerful widgets that can be placed directly on the desktop. Through the magic of Continuity, users can now also access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone widgets on their Mac.

Moreover, video conferencing is more engaging than ever. Sonoma introduces features like Presenter Overlay, which enables users to place themselves atop the content they’re sharing, bringing a more immersive experience to remote presentations. With the addition of Reactions, users can trigger fun, cinematic quality video effects with simple gestures.

Apple’s browser, Safari, also receives a significant overhaul. A new feature, Profiles, allows users to separate their browsing experiences between multiple topics or projects, adding a new layer of organization and privacy. Web apps have been upgraded to provide faster access to favourite sites, enhancing the browsing experience.

Gaming on macOS Sonoma is also set to get even better. The introduction of Game Mode, a host of exciting new titles, and a new game porting toolkit will make it easier for developers to port more games to Mac, broadening the horizons for Mac gaming.

All in all, macOS Sonoma promises to usher in a new era of enhanced productivity and creativity for Mac users.

As for the Macs that can install macOS Sonoma? The list is below:

iMac – 2019 and later

Mac Pro – 2019 and later

iMac Pro – 2017

Mac Studio – 2022 and later

MacBook Air – 2018 and later

Mac mini – 2018 and later

MacBook Pro – 2018 and later

Now, it looks like we have some Macs that are going to miss the cut for macOS Sonoma, dating back 6 years:

iMac – 2017

MacBook – 2017 and later

MacBook Pro – 2017

Did your Mac make the cut for macOS Sonoma? The software will be released this fall.