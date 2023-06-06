Here are 20 Top Features in iOS 17 [VIDEO]

Apple has released the first iOS 17 beta to developers with brings over 20 new features, including updates to the Lock Screen, widgets, wallpapers, and more.

With iOS 17, Apple has introduced several new features to the Messages app. There’s a new menu where you can see all your applications in one place.

Apple has also debuted a new feature called “Check-in” within the Messages app, that lets your friends know when you’ve arrived at your destination.

You can now use your own photos to create live stickers, whereas updated Autocorrect provides a temporary underline for words that have been autocorrected. The keyboard now also includes predictive text, suggesting the next word as you type.

The new Contact Posters feature changes how incoming calls look on your device, displaying the caller’s name and an image. Widgets are now interactive, allowing you to perform actions without going into the application.

With Share Play in iOS 17, other users can also control the music and playlist in CarPlay. Crossfade is now available in Apple Music as well.

Another great new feature is the Standby Mode, that turns your iPhone into a nightstand companion, displaying widgets like the clock and calendar when your device is locked.

Here’s a quick run down of the best new features in iOS 17:

Messages app updates, new Check-in feature

Custom Live Stickers

Improved Autocorrect

Predictive Text

Contact Posters

New Wallpapers

AirTags sharing

Interactive Widgets

Crossfade in Music

Share Play in CarPlay

Standby Mode nightstand

Autofill Verification Codes via email

Siri updates

Safari improvements

Family Passwords

Namedrop

Live Voicemail

Take a look at all these new iOS 17 features in action in the walkthrough video below:

Also, here’s another detailed hands-on video of iOS 17 beta 1 from Zollotech. Check it out and don’t forget to share your thoughts below.