Here are 20 Top Features in iOS 17 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
8 seconds ago

Apple has released the first iOS 17 beta to developers with brings over 20 new features, including updates to the Lock Screen, widgets, wallpapers, and more.

Ios 17 features

With iOS 17, Apple has introduced several new features to the Messages app. There’s a new menu where you can see all your applications in one place.

Apple has also debuted a new feature called “Check-in” within the Messages app, that lets your friends know when you’ve arrived at your destination.

You can now use your own photos to create live stickers, whereas updated Autocorrect provides a temporary underline for words that have been autocorrected. The keyboard now also includes predictive text, suggesting the next word as you type.

The new Contact Posters feature changes how incoming calls look on your device, displaying the caller’s name and an image. Widgets are now interactive, allowing you to perform actions without going into the application.

IOS 17 best features

With Share Play in iOS 17, other users can also control the music and playlist in CarPlay. Crossfade is now available in Apple Music as well.

Another great new feature is the Standby Mode, that turns your iPhone into a nightstand companion, displaying widgets like the clock and calendar when your device is locked.

Here’s a quick run down of the best new features in iOS 17:

  • Messages app updates, new Check-in feature
  • Custom Live Stickers
  • Improved Autocorrect
  • Predictive Text
  • Contact Posters
  • New Wallpapers
  • AirTags sharing
  • Interactive Widgets
  • Crossfade in Music
  • Share Play in CarPlay
  • Standby Mode nightstand
  • Autofill Verification Codes via email
  • Siri updates
  • Safari improvements
  • Family Passwords
  • Namedrop
  • Live Voicemail

Take a look at all these new iOS 17 features in action in the walkthrough video below:

YouTube video

Also, here’s another detailed hands-on video of iOS 17 beta 1 from Zollotech. Check it out and don’t forget to share your thoughts below.

YouTube video

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Vision Pro ‘Great Value’ Despite $3,499 Price Tag: Tim Cook [VIDEO]

In a candid interview on ABC's "Good Morning America,” Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the future of technology, the Apple high-yield savings account, artificial intelligence, privacy concerns, and the newly revealed Apple Vision Pro. The interview was conducted by co-anchor Robin Roberts. Cook refuted the notion that the new Apple Vision Pro could result in...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

NDP Ignites Crusade to Tackle Cell Phone Bills and Internet Ontario

NDP's Leader of the Official Opposition, Marit Stiles (Davenport), along with Consumer Protection critic Tom Rakocevic (Humber River – Black Creek) and colleagues, have initiated province-wide hearings to confront soaring cell phone bills and the scarcity of reliable internet access, particularly in Northern and rural areas. Stiles minced no words on Monday, highlighting that Ontarians...
John Quintet
3 hours ago