Apple ID Tops List of Most Forgotten Passwords in Canada: Report

In a new study conducted by NordPass, Canadians most often forget their Apple ID passwords, followed closely by their Facebook and Gmail credentials. The study, which analyzed user search behaviours worldwide, determined which passwords were most frequently forgotten and how this trend varies across eight examined countries.

According to the study, here are the top ten services that Canadians frequently struggle to remember their passwords for:

Apple ID Facebook Gmail Instagram Outlook iPhone Sony PlayStation Spotify macOS Windows

Interestingly, this password amnesia trend seems to have a cultural aspect. While Apple ID tops the list of forgotten passwords in English-speaking nations like the United States, Australia, and the UK, in the European Union, Gmail and Windows passwords prove to be the most elusive.

NordPass’s research shows that globally, Google-related accounts (including YouTube and Gmail), Apple ID, and Yahoo are the most difficult for users to remember. Tomas Smalakys, NordPass’s CTO, comments that this data suggests users often forget passwords for services they use daily, not just those seldom used.

“There are several reasons to explain this trend. First, many progressive global service providers allow single sign-on (SSO) login which successfully limits the number of passwords internet users should remember. Second, many of us rarely log out of the applications or websites that we use casually,” said Smalakys in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

In examining categories of services, NordPass researchers discovered that social media platforms (31.5%), email service providers (24.4%), and single sign-on websites like Google and Microsoft are most frequently the culprits for forgotten passwords. Gaming account passwords also appear to be a significant challenge, making up 13.9% of all forgotten credentials.

Smalakys encourages healthier password management practices, like using a password manager, trying passkeys, and keeping track of active accounts. He emphasizes that resetting passwords frequently is neither a secure nor efficient practice, suggesting instead that users consider other technological solutions to better manage their online security.

