Samsung Adds Canadian French to Galaxy AI Languages

Samsung has added Canadian French to the growing list of Galaxy AI languages. Powered through its generative AI technology, the Canadian French language has been added to the 18 other languages available since its launch earlier this year.

Galaxy AI is a broad platform utilizing AI across many features accessible on Samsung devices. The integration of Canadian French helps support fluent speakers to interact with their devices and features that rely on Galaxy AI. This includes the use of Live Translate.

Earlier this year, we put the Galaxy S24 Ultra through its paces while using the new Galaxy AI technology. Live Translate stood out as a notable feature as it enables users to cross language barriers. If contacting someone who speaks another language, Galaxy AI can translate that person and render their side of the conversation in a preferred language. At launch, Galaxy AI supported English, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, French, German, and more. Now, those fluent in Canadian French can also take advantage of the features.

This also goes for other Galaxy AI systems such as Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Interpreter, and more.

“With continued interest in prioritizing accessibility for Canadians, the introduction of Canadian French to Galaxy AI’s range of languages will break down language barriers for Canadian Galaxy users,” Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business, Samsung Canada, said in a press release. “As leaders in mobile AI innovation, this effort is enabling Canadian Galaxy users to communicate on a scale unique to Samsung.

Those who wish to use Canadian French language can download the language pack from the Settings app.

Galaxy AI is available across the Galaxy S24 series, which launched earlier this year. Samsung also brought Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S23 Series, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold5, and the Galaxy Z Flip5. Some features have also made their way to the Galaxy Tab S9 Series and the Galaxy Buds.