You Can Now Play Minecraft on Chromebook

Google announced on Wednesday you can now officially play Minecraft on Chromebook, include the newest Trails and Tales Update, confirmed the company to iPhone in Canada.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition can now be purchased from the Google Play Store on Chromebook. This edition offers access to the Minecraft Marketplace and the ability to play on Realms. Compatibility is ensured across all Chromebooks launched in the last three years. For optimal gaming, users can refer to the recommended device specifications on the Minecraft website.

One of the exciting features of Minecraft on Chromebooks is the cross-play functionality. This allows gamers to join friends and millions of players across multiple platforms such as Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows computers. With a Microsoft account, players can engage in Creative mode with unlimited blocks or band together in Survival mode to craft tools against threats.

Chromebook users will also get to experience the newly announced Trails & Tales update for Minecraft. This upgrade introduces new mobs, blocks, and items, enabling players to transform their Overworld. Notable features include the opportunity to meet a sniffer, hunt for armour trims, or search for pottery shards. The update also allows players to share camel rides and exchange messages through editable hanging signs.

Google has made a special provision for Android users to enjoy Minecraft on both their phones and Chromebooks’ larger screens. Buying the game on Chromebook allows users to download it on their Android device at no additional cost with the same Google account. Similarly, current Minecraft for Android owners can get the Chromebook version at a discounted price, provided they are logged into the same Google account.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS for Minecraft on Chromebook:

Operating System: ChromeOS 111

System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

Processor: AMD A4-9120C, Intel Celeron N4000, Intel 3865U, Intel i3-7130U, Intel m3-8100Y, Mediatek Kompanio 500 (MT8183), Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

Note: If you have an Intel Celeron N4000 Chromebook device, please refer to this article for more information on the gameplay experience, says Google.

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS for Minecraft on Chromebook:

Operating System: ChromeOS 111

System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek Kompanio 500 (MT8183), Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

“We can’t wait for people to build, create and play on Minecraft on Chromebook. Visit the Google Play Store on your Chromebook today to get started,” concluded John Maletis Vice President, ChromeOS Product, Engineering and UX.