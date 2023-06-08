Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for June 2023

Apple has revealed its array of games coming to Apple Arcade in June. Starting this week, subscribers will gain access to a new series of games including Jet Dragon, Bold Moves+, Retro Bowl+, Retro Goal+, and Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+.

Each month, Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $5.99 monthly subscription service. Users gain unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here are your new Apple Arcade titles for June 2023:

Jet Dragon (Grezzo) Launching June 19

Jet Dragon puts players in the world of Venerusa, where dragon racers soar the skies. Players are taken on an exhilarating adventure, where they’ll build a team, raise and train dragons, and compete in epic dragon races. Jet Dragon is described as an immersive dragon racing game, players will face fierce rivals, strategize their moves, and aim for the pinnacle of success.

Bold Moves+ (Red Games) Launching June 9

Bold Moves+ combines match 3 gameplay, word puzzle, and inspirational quotes. Players are tasked to match 3 colours, collect letter tiles, and break through obstacles to reveal motivational phrases from famous personalities. Progress through nature-inspired levels, earn rewards and unlock boosters to enhance your strategy skills.

Retro Bowl+ (New Star Games) Launching June 23

Retro Bowl+ lets players live out their armchair quarterback fantasy. Presented in an exquisite retro style, the game has simple roster management, including press duties. Players get to call the shots. Pass the grade and take the team all the way to win the Retro Bowl+.

Retro Goal+ (New Star Games) Launching June 23

Retro Goal+ is described as a fast and exciting mix of arcade soccer action and simple team management. It includes an art style inspired by the 16-bit era and the accuracy of modern touchscreen controls. Players can choose a team from the world’s favourite leagues and recruit superstars, professionals, and hotheads who will lead the team to victory.

Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ (Uken Games) Launching June 30

Players test their knowledge, call on the audience, and build up their team of experts in Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+. Climb the Money Ladder to become a millionaire and complete daily challenges, classic lifelines, and the all-new ‘Ask an Expert’ option.

Apple Arcade titles receiving new content this month include: