Steam Beta Client for macOS Now Available

Steam, the popular gaming distribution platform, has just unveiled its beta client interface for macOS users, and the early reviews suggest that it’s a step in the right direction.

One Reddit user remarked that the beta version offers significant improvement as they no longer have to resize the window for it to display content. However, they also pointed out that there are still some kinks to be ironed out. The user noticed that their PS4 controller continues to disconnect intermittently when playing wirelessly – a problem that persists from the stable branch.

The user further pointed out that the beta client lacks momentum when scrolling with the trackpad, and the window close, minimize, and maximize options follow the windows style, positioned on the right side – an element that doesn’t quite gel with the macOS interface.

Additionally, the user noted that the beta version doesn’t seem to be accelerated and remains an x86 app, suggesting that this update might not be fully utilizing the hardware acceleration capabilities just yet. They expressed hope that these are just teething problems and that further refinements will be made in subsequent phases of the client’s development.

To experience these new features firsthand, macOS users can enable this beta version by navigating to ‘Steam > Preferences > Account > Client Beta Participation > Steam Client Beta Sneak Peak’ on their Mac devices.

Aside from Steam Client Beta on the Mac, more top Windows games are expected to land on Apple computers. That’s thanks to a new Gaming Toolkit introduced at WWDC, making it easier to port the top Windows games to Mac.