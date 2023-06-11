Sonos Move 2 Release Date Nears, Hints Filing

Sonos appears to be making strides as it prepares to release the second-generation of its Move speaker, according to an Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing spotted by The Verge. This comes after an initial report in March that the company was working on a new iteration of the Move speaker by the latter.

The FCC filing coincides with the prior report, pinpointing the next Sonos hardware product as model S44. A key upgrade highlighted in the documentation signifies that, unlike its predecessor, the Move (Gen 2) will facilitate simultaneous support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, thereby eliminating the need to manually toggle between the two.

This enhancement will render the Move (Gen 2) capable of playing audio via Bluetooth and simultaneously streaming it to other devices within the user’s Sonos system, similar to the functionality of the Roam and the newest Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.

While further information remains under wraps due to Sonos’ confidentiality request to the FCC, the appearance of the Move (Gen 2) in FCC documentation signifies that the release date might be coming soon. The Move (Gen 2) will also feature robust Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support.

The Move 2 launch date remains uncertain, though it is anticipated to be announced by summer’s end, given the portable speaker’s suitability for outdoor gatherings. This speculation is supported by past practices where Sonos products, like the Roam, were launched shortly after FCC documentation was spotted (one month).

The upgraded speaker is expected to be a user-friendly device due to its dual-mode connectivity. However, users and critics alike are hoping for more than just connectivity improvements. Potential enhancements in audio performance, such as an upgrade to stereo drivers like the Era 100, could significantly improve the speaker’s sound quality. It is also hoped that the Move (Gen 2) will maintain its predecessor’s emphasis on product longevity, given Sonos’ offer of a $69 USD battery replacement kit for long-term use.

The original Sonos Move launched back in the fall of 2019, so it’s nearly four years old which is a long time in tech years. The original Move we reviewed back then is still holding up strong. Right now, the Sonos Move is on sale for $100 off at $399 CAD as part of a Father’s Day promotion.