FTC Moves to Block Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal

Usman Qureshi
10 seconds ago

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action to prevent Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, CNBC is reporting.

800

Citing a source familiar with the matter, the report notes that the FTC plans to file for an injunction in an attempt to halt the deal before the July 18 deadline.

A couple of months back, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) voted to block the proposed Microsoft-Activision transaction. Microsoft slammed the decision as being “bad for Britain,” while Activision CEO Bobby Kotick promised to push the deal through.

Now, the FTC is also looking to block the acquisition, an action preceded by a lawsuit where the case was brought before an internal administrative law judge (ALJ).

The ALJ will initially provide a ruling that can be appealed to the full commission for a final vote. If the outcome is unfavorable, Microsoft has the option to further appeal the decision in a federal court. The trial-like process is scheduled to begin in August.

Blizzard

Microsoft President Brad Smith expressed optimism about presenting their case in federal court. He believes that expediting the legal process in the U.S. will ultimately foster more competition and offer consumers greater choice in the market.

Another appeal regarding the merger has been planned to challenge the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority’s decision. This appeal is set to occur during the summer, shortly after the acquisition deadline.

Other articles in the category: News

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Includes Free AKRacing Chair

Samsung Electronics has announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model), a cutting-edge device that incorporates next-level AI upscaling technology. This new addition to the Odyssey lineup builds on the success of last year's Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB) and promises to revolutionize the OLED gaming experience, it said on Monday....
John Quintet
1 hour ago

Reddit Not Loading for Some Amid API Protests

Image via @wongmjane After popular third-party Reddit app Apollo announced it was shutting down at the end of this month, the CEO of Reddit held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Friday in an attempt to clear the air--and it didn't go as planned. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, known as u/spez on the platform, reiterated...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

ABB Buys Eve Systems, Makers of Apple HomeKit Devices

Switzerland’s ABB has announced the acquisition of Germany's Eve Systems, makers of smart home products that are Apple HomeKit compatible. This strategic move positions ABB as a key player in the Matter and Thread connectivity standards, a new interoperating standard and wireless connectivity technology for smart homes. The acquisition comes at a time when the...
John Quintet
3 hours ago