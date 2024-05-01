Claude iPhone App Download: Free AI Chatbot, Not in Canada Yet

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Anthropic is an AI startup behind Claude, its chatbot that rivals the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Claude has launched an iPhone and iPad app in the App Store, bringing its AI chatbot to mobile users. But so far, the app is only available for download in the U.S., and not Canada just yet.

“Get help on a variety of tasks whenever inspiration strikes—on everything from writing to analysis to math—from Claude, your trusted AI assistant,” explains the app description.

The Claude iPhone app lets you upload photos or files and then ask the chatbot any query. It will mimic what we have seen from ChatGPT, but powered by the Claude 3 model, which can summarize far more text than the latter. For example, Claude 3 can handle summarizing 150,000 words, while ChatGPT is only at 3,000.

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI researchers and is backed by the likes of Google, Amazon and Salesforce. They are targeting enterprise customers with a service called Team.

The free iPhone app is also pushing the paid pro version, Claude 3 Opus, which offers 5x more usage and is the most powerful. As for a Claude Android app? That’s coming, confirmed the company to CNBC.

