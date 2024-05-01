PlayStation 5 Players Can Soon Join Multiplayer Sessions Via Sharable Links

PlayStation has announced that is is developing a new way to invite players to join multiplayer game sessions via PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation App.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the company reveals that “in the coming months,” players will be able to generate a sharable link on the console or mobile app and send it to other PlayStation 5 players. This link can be shared through any messaging or social media platform.

Once received, players can open the link and jump straight into a multiplayer session. These sharable links can even be used by those who aren’t active friends on PlayStation Network. PlayStation confirms that the traditional methods of inviting other players to join a multiplayer session aren’t being changed or removed. Instead, the new feature is “designed to complement existing methods.”

PlayStation also notes that it is designing a unique widget for PlayStation 5 session invites shared in Discord. This widget is designed to show whether the multiplayer session is still active when the recipient attempts to join. This way, they’ll know ahead of time if players in the party are still active.

It’s also noted that a small number of PlayStation 5 games may require an update in order to integrate the new feature properly. However, PlayStation confirms it is working with its development partners to iron out any potential hitches ahead of a full-scale launch.

PlayStation says it is developing a new way to share PlayStation Network profiles on any messaging or social platform. Once again, the system will lean on generating a link from the PlayStation 5 console, mobile app, and even website. This feature is also expected to launch “in the coming months.”

Recently, PlayStation also announced how it is looking into user-generated content to build its ‘Community Game Help’ feature this year. As the PlayStation 5 nears its fourth anniversary, there are still new and innovative improvements being made to the user experience.