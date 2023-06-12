Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Includes Free AKRacing Chair

Samsung Electronics has announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model), a cutting-edge device that incorporates next-level AI upscaling technology. This new addition to the Odyssey lineup builds on the success of last year’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB) and promises to revolutionize the OLED gaming experience, it said on Monday.

Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, expressed his excitement about the new launch. “With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivalled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming,” said Chung in an issued statement.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49-inch monitor with a 1800R curvature, making it the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. This large and widescreen ratio provides users with super-ultrawide vistas, equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. The monitor’s rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The new monitor stands out from other OLED gaming monitors with the addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro. This processor uses a deep learning algorithm to intelligently analyze images and automatically upscale them, adjusting brightness and amplifying contrast to deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel, says Samsung Canada.

The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a super smooth gameplay experience and DisplayHDR True Black 400 for incredible details and vivid colours. The Odyssey OLED G9’s slim design is housed within a sleek metal frame, and it includes built-in stereo speakers for crisp sound.

The Odyssey OLED G9 comes equipped with the Samsung Gaming Hub and smart TV apps, providing access to streaming, gaming services, and entertainment all in one place. The Multi View feature allows users to play on up to two screens at once, enabling multitasking without the need for a multiple-monitor setup.

This new gaming monitor series also includes the G93SC model, which offers the same powerful OLED performance but without the Gaming Hub or smart TV offerings. The G95SC model will be available for purchase worldwide from June 12, 2023, while the G93SC model will be available globally from Q3 2023.

As for pricing, the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor comes in at $2,799 CAD, while pre-orders from the Samsung Canada website will get a free AKRacing Gaming Chair, worth $529.99 CAD, available until June 25, 2023.

To celebrate the launch of the new model, Samsung will host the Odyssey Cup on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on June 22, inviting 100 global gamers to a Fortnite tournament.