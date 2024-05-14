Enbrighten Eternity Lights Bring Permanent Home LED Lighting

Jasco has expanded its Enbrighten line with the introduction of Eternity Lights. These smart, outdoor permanent lights let you set custom colours for holidays, sporting events, seasons, or year-round accent lighting. They basically stay up and never need to be taken down, so they are ready for all occasions.

Eternity Lights offer endless colour combinations, dynamic modes, and customizable effects. Built to last a lifetime, they meet ETL safety certification and National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements for outdoor lighting, with an all-weather rating ensuring year-round enjoyment in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C.

“Eternity Lights provide tunable, dimmable white light year-round to match other lights and personal taste,” said Jasco CEO Cameron Trice in a statement. “They are infinitely customizable for holidays, celebrations, and special occasions, eliminating the costs of recurring holiday setups and teardowns.”

Featuring state-of-the-art RGBWIC LEDs, Eternity Lights offer vivid, true-colour illumination across a full spectrum of hues. Available in black and classic white strands to better blend with your home, they integrate seamlessly with any outdoor decor. They also offer dimmable functionality for perfect ambiance and integrate with Alexa and Google for smart assistant control. No Siri control is available.

The all-in-one kit includes 50 feet of strands with 36 LEDs or 100 feet with 76 LEDs, along with mounting brackets, screws, cord clips, tape, a power supply, and an extension cable. Easy to install, users can customize their layout with additional strands and accessories for a maximum length of 200 feet.

For now, Eternity Lights are priced from $159 USD ($218 CAD) on Amazon.com, but are slated to hit Amazon Canada at some point, so stay tuned for updates. Jasco says it donates 50% of its net profits from Enbrighten purchases to humanitarian causes worldwide.