Xbox Series S ‘Carbon Black’ Model With 1TB SSD Revealed, Launches September 1st

During its Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft announced a new Xbox Series S model. Arriving on September 1st, the ‘Carbon Black’ Series S will arrive, supporting 1TB of storage.

It’s been nearly three years since the Xbox Series X/S launch, and Microsoft is now adding a new colour option into the mix. The Carbon Black model pairs the two consoles together by taking the matte black finish of the Series X and applying it to the cheaper, entry-level Series S.

The Carbon Black Series S will support the same features and hardware specs as the original. Players will gain access to the support of up to 120 fps, faster loading times, and next-gen specific features like Quick Resume. However, Carbon Black’s most significant improvement is a 1TB SSD.

The original Xbox Series S provides 512GB of SSD storage. However, since its launch, some players have struggled as a portion of the SSD is used for OS and system files. Games are only getting to be bigger and bigger. The Series S actually only enabled 346GB after all is said and done. Having 1TB of storage will undoubtedly be welcomed. Especially when games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport arrive on September 6th and October 10th, respectively.

The Xbox Series S has become widely adopted as the entry point in the Xbox ecosystem. It’s especially great when pairing with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as the console is digitally supported. Not having a disc drive, players are required to lean on a virtual library.

The new console also comes with the Carbon Black controller, the same black controller the Series X ships with.

Preorders for the Carbon Black Xbox Series S are available now. In Canada, the new console is available for $449.99.