OpenAI Signs Deal with Reddit to Train ChatGPT

Reddit and OpenAI have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing the user experience on both platforms.

This collaboration will see OpenAI integrating Reddit content into its AI tools, including ChatGPT, to help users discover and engage with Reddit communities more effectively. OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured content, enabling better understanding and showcasing of Reddit content, especially on recent topics.

Additionally, this partnership will enable Reddit to introduce new AI-powered features for its users and moderators, leveraging OpenAI’s AI models. OpenAI will also become a Reddit advertising partner.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features,” said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO, in a statement on Thursday.

All Reddit users posts now belong to OpenAI it seems for training AI models. This will expand the capabilities of ChatGPT when it answers your questions.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” stated Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO.

The news of the partnership sent shares of Reddit surging over 11% in after-hours trading.