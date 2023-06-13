Apple’s New Mac Pro Has ‘Product of Thailand’ on Label  

Despite the new “Product of Thailand” label, Apple’s latest 2023 M2 Mac Pro continues to be assembled at the same Austin, Texas facility it has utilized since 2013, according to recent filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), reports MacRumors.

While this new tag has created some speculation, the assembly of the Mac Pro for U.S. customers remains in America, involving components designed, developed, and manufactured by over a dozen American companies. The reason behind the addition of the “Product of Thailand” label remains undisclosed by Apple, and the tag was absent from the previous model.

The 2023 Mac Pro models destined for the U.S. market now carry the following fine print: “Designed by Apple in California. Product of Thailand. Final assembly in the USA.”

Meanwhile, the 2019 Mac Pro models had this inscription: “Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in USA.”

This interesting development comes as all other Mac products are entirely manufactured and assembled in Asian countries.

Despite these changes, the new Mac Pro retains the same overall design as its 2019 counterpart. However, it boasts an upgrade with Apple’s custom M2 Ultra chip. The computer is now available for ordering, with customer deliveries and in-store launches scheduled to being on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.