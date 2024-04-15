Apple M2 Mac mini on Sale for $599, Certified Open Box

If you’re in the market for a Mac mini, the company’s smaller desktop computer with M2 is available for $599.99, as part of Geek Squad certified open box specials over at Best Buy.

Apple currently sells this same Mac mini for $799 new, so you’re saving $200 here for an open box computer that’s been certified and inspected. You can buy this same Mac mini on sale on Amazon.ca for $698.

This M2 Mac mini is the 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU configuration with 8GB of RAM (hardcore video editors may want more RAM) and 256GB SSD.

This Mac mini “has been thoroughly tested and certified by a Geek Squad agent,” and is “in mint condition and verified to be cosmetically flawless,” says the description.

Best Buy’s website is showing only a handful left at this price, so good luck.