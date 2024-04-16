Apple’s M1 MacBook Air on Sale for $799, Save $500

If you’re looking for a ‘cheap’ Apple laptop, the company’s M1 MacBook Air has been slashed down to $799 over at The Source and Amazon Canada, saying that it’s a discount of $500 off.

The M1 MacBook Air first debuted back in November 2020, so the laptop is coming up to four years old. The entry configuration on sale includes an 8-core M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a decent MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Retina display for school or work with excellent battery life of 18 hours. If you’re a traveller this MacBook Air brings an excellent keyboard, trackpad and the speakers are decent as well.

We’d rather buy this MacBook Air for $799 instead of an overpriced iPad Pro as you can get some real work done.

These MacBook Airs at $799 are flying off the website as only this French keyboard configuration in Silver is in stock at The Source and Amazon Canada. Good luck.