Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Official Trailer Released [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for second 2 of its hit sci-fi original ‘Foundation’ from David S. Goyer, ahead of its global debut next month.

Starring an acclaimed ensemble cast led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two.

As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within, Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

The 10-episode second season of Foundation will air exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first episode debuting on Friday, July 14, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Check out the official trailer for Foundation season 2 embedded below and share your thoughts in the comments section.