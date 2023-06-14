PlayStation Reveals PS Plus Game Catalog for June 2023

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

PlayStation has just unveiled its PS Plus Game Catalog for the month of June, while also announcing 10 days of activities for the PlayStation community.

PS PLus Catalog

Below are some of the games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week:

  • Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)
  • Inscryption (PS4/PS5)
  • Soulstice (PS5)
  • Tacoma (PS4)
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
  • Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4) will also be available on June 20.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium members will soon be able to cloud stream PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own.

When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console. That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console.

PS PLus calebrations jpg

To celebrate the first anniversary of the new PlayStation Plus tiered plans PS is celebrating this milestone with 10 days of activities.

From June 20 through June 30, PlayStation will have a number of activities for both PlayStation Plus members and non-members to participate in.

Free Avatars and Wallpaper Illustration for PlayStation Plus members

To mark this occasion, all members will receive a voucher code to redeem custom avatars that commemorate some of the popular titles offered through PlayStation Plus.

A free PlayStation Plus wallpaper illustration for desktop and mobile will also be available to download here between June 20 to June 30.

PlayStation Stars Campaigns

Three exclusive digital collectible rings will be available through the following campaigns, which will run from June 20 through June 30.

PlayStation Plus Celebration: Game Catalog

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe members will be able to play any one of these recent Game Catalog additions to get the Game Catalog digital collectible:

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

PlayStation Plus Celebration: Classic Catalog

To unlock this special digital collectible, gamers will need to launch the four games that match the hints provided once the campaign begins.

PlayStation Plus Celebration: Game Trials

Play any one of these featured PlayStation Plus Game Trials to get the Game Catalog digital collectible: God of War Ragnarök, MLB The Show 23 (PS4), The Last of Us Part I, Dying Light 2, or Stay Human (PS4 & PS5).

Lastly, any one can win a PS5 console and the groundbreaking PS VR2 headset with the PS VR2 Sense controller as part of the PlayStation Plus celebrations.

To participate, head over to the PlayStation Plus website and answer five questions about the service.

This campaign runs from June 20-June 30.

