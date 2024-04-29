Ontario Schools Ban the Use of Smartphones in Class, Starting in the 2024 Academic Year

The Ontario government has announced that it is banning the use of smartphones in class in a bid to “reduce distractions in classrooms and improve the health of children.” Students will no longer be permitted to use their smartphones as of the 2024-2025 academic year, starting in September.

The plan is to ensure students from kindergarten to Grade 6 keep their phones on silent for the duration of the school day. Smartphones are to be kept out of sight unless permitted by an educator. For students in Grades 7 to 12, smartphones will only be banned during class time.

In addition, all social media websites will be removed from school networks and devices. This is being done to ensure students don’t log in on a school computer or tablet during class. Report cards will also include comments on the student’s distraction levels during class time. The Ontario government is also due to “provide mandatory training for teachers and new supports for students and parents.”

“We have heard loud and clear from parents and teachers alike that cell phones in classrooms are distracting kids from learning,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement. “When it comes to cellphones, our policy is ‘out of sight and out of mind,’ as we get students back to the basics by restoring focus, safety and common sense back in Ontario schools.”

If a student is caught on their phone during class time, their device will be immediately surrendered by an educator. Parents will also be immediately notified of the situation. Repeat offenders may also face suspension.

On top of its restrictions regarding smartphones, Ontario schools are also cracking down on the use of vapes and cigarettes. $30 million in the 2024 Budget from the Ontario government will go towards the installation of vape detectors and “other security upgrades” in schools.

The government is also investing $17.5 million in support for student mental health and parent engagement. This includes $15 million for support of students at risk of addictive behaviour. The remaining $2.5 million will be used to develop webinars are resources discussing the effects of vaping and excessive smartphone usage as well as preventative campaigns.

Last month, four Ontario school boards, including the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) opened a lawsuit against Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok. The four school boards are suing for $4.5 million CAD, accusing the tech companies of designing social platforms that distract students and disrupt education.

The Ontario government has long attempted to ban the use of smartphones in classrooms. In 2019, the Conservative government attempted to introduce a ban. School boards were encouraged to come up with individual policies that restricted the use of phones aside from education or medical purposes. Now, there’ll be a mandatory consistency between schools, school boards, and educators.