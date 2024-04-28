Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro Might Get M4 Chip with AI Features: Report

Apple is set to hold a special event on Tuesday, May 7 to unveil iPad updates, but now we might see something new for the iPad Pro.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly PowerOn newsletter. Unnamed sources tell Gurman Apple may debut its new M4 chip in iPad Pros, making the tablets the company’s first AI-powered devices.

Gurman says he is hearing a “strong possibility” the iPad Pro will get M4 instead of M3. The rationale is to unveil an AI-powered iPad Pro before WWDC in June. This way, Apple can then explain to developers and everyone how the M4 chip in iPad Pros will leverage AI features coming in iPadOS 18, slated for later this year.

As for the iPhone 16 lineup, Gurman believes the A18 chip upgrade will also be all about AI.

Other new iPad Pro features exected include an OLED display, while the iPad Air will get a 12.9-inch screen for the first time. New Magic Keyboards will also come, while the new Apple Pencil will get haptic feedback, finally.

Apple is also slated to release M4 chip updates for its new iMacs, MacBook Pros and Mac minis later this year, according to Gurman.

Apple’s May 7 event starting at 7am PDT is a change from the typical 10am PDT start time. Gurman believes this time makes more sense for Apple fans in China, as that would be a 10pm local start time (instead of 1am). Apple might be making this change to revive sales in China, says Gurman.