Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro Might Get M4 Chip with AI Features: Report

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple is set to hold a special event on Tuesday, May 7 to unveil iPad updates, but now we might see something new for the iPad Pro.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly PowerOn newsletter. Unnamed sources tell Gurman Apple may debut its new M4 chip in iPad Pros, making the tablets the company’s first AI-powered devices.

Gurman says he is hearing a “strong possibility” the iPad Pro will get M4 instead of M3. The rationale is to unveil an AI-powered iPad Pro before WWDC in June. This way, Apple can then explain to developers and everyone how the M4 chip in iPad Pros will leverage AI features coming in iPadOS 18, slated for later this year.

As for the iPhone 16 lineup, Gurman believes the A18 chip upgrade will also be all about AI.

Other new iPad Pro features exected include an OLED display, while the iPad Air will get a 12.9-inch screen for the first time. New Magic Keyboards will also come, while the new Apple Pencil will get haptic feedback, finally.

Apple is also slated to release M4 chip updates for its new iMacs, MacBook Pros and Mac minis later this year, according to Gurman.

Apple’s May 7 event starting at 7am PDT is a change from the typical 10am PDT start time. Gurman believes this time makes more sense for Apple fans in China, as that would be a 10pm local start time (instead of 1am). Apple might be making this change to revive sales in China, says Gurman.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple Announces May 7 iPad Event

Apple has announced a special event for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, available for viewing on its website and the Apple TV app. With a 7am PDT/10am EDT start time, this is three hours earlier than normal. Is Apple targeting some sort of east coast event? Normally, Apple holds its events at 10am PDT. West coasters...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Apple’s iPad 10 on Sale from $499, iPad Air and Mini Also on Sale

Apple’s entry iPad 10 is on sale right now, offering $100 off on Amazon Canada. The iPad 10 Wi-Fi in both 64GB and 256GB storage options have been slashed, and this comes ahead of an expected refresh of Apple’s iPad line up. Here’s what’s on sale as of writing: 64GB iPad 10 Wi-Fi (yellow): $499...
IIC Deals
2 weeks ago

Apple’s 2024 iPad Lineup Reveal Set for Week of May 6: Report

When will Apple reveal its new iPad lineup for 2024? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he recently told us this was going to happen in early May. But in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter, we now have a specific date: the week of May 6, according to his sources. Apple will finally debut a revamped iPad...
Gary Ng
3 weeks ago