Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications

Samsung is taking a significant step towards enhancing heart health monitoring with the introduction of the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature to its Health Monitor app.

Starting this summer, Galaxy Watch users in 13 markets will have access to the IHRN feature, which complements the app’s existing Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure monitoring capabilities.

The IHRN feature detects abnormal heart rhythms associated with atrial fibrillation (AFib), allowing users to gain comprehensive insights into their heart health.

Last week, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved the IHRN feature, following clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The feature will be rolled out in the following markets, which do not currently include Canada:

Argentina Azerbaijan Costa Rica Dominican Republic Ecuador Georgia Guatemala Hong Kong Indonesia Panama South Korea UAE United States

In addition to on-demand ECG tracking, the IHRN feature continuously monitors heart rhythms in the background and alerts users to potential AFib activity.

Combined with Blood Pressure and Heart Rate monitoring, Galaxy Watch users will be able to gain deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will initially be available on upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year as part of the new One UI 5 Watch update, with plans to expand support to previous editions.