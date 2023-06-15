Fido’s $39/20GB Promo Actually Includes 10GB Bonus, Suddenly?

Back in May, Fido launched a $39/20GB promo plan to match Videotron’s Freedom Mobile.

This plan at the time was actually Fido’s $67 per month plan with 20GB of data. “For a limited time only, get $28/mo off the $67/mo plan. That’s a total of 20GB for only $39/mo after Automatic Payments Discount! At 4G LTE speeds. Discount will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice,” said Fido’s website at the time.

But earlier this week, Fido’s marketing team decided to add an expiry date to the $39/20GB plan, now destined to end after June 19, 2023 (except in Quebec). But also, Fido is now saying this plan includes 10GB of bonus data.

“Get 10GB of bonus data included in this plan. That’s a total of 20GB!” says the Fido website. So for new customers that haven’t been following the plan changes, the $39 plan is being made to seem like it suddenly has double the data. If you’re not selling, you’re not eating, right Fido?

The plan includes the typical unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, to go with extras like voicemail, call display with name display and 5 extra hours of data per month.

Fido’s $50/40GB and $45/30GB plans with promo discounts still remain and no expiry dates are mentioned for these plans yet.