Fido Debuts $39/20GB Promo Plan, Koodo and Virgin Yet to Match

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a $39/20GB promo plan, that seemingly matches what Videotron-owned Freedom Mobile is currently offering.

Fido says “For a limited time only, get $28/mo off the $67/mo plan. That’s a total of 20GB for only $39/mo after Automatic Payments Discount! At 4G LTE speeds. Discount will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice.”

As of writing, Telus-owned Koodo and Bell-owned Virgin Plus are offering their 20GB plans for $62/month, after a $5/month credit for 24 months. They will likely match Fido’s discount soon.

We’ve seen better plans during Boxing Day, as a $45/50GB offering was made available from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus, to go with a free iPhone 11.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, the parent owner of Videotron, previously said if ‘Big 3’ incumbents don’t react to Freedom Mobile price cuts, “they are going to lose significant market share.”

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said in the past they would go toe-to-toe with Freedom Mobile. “We will not be undersold just because of the price. You can expect us to be very aggressive in our value propositions on that,” said the Rogers CEO. Looks like we’re seeing just that right now.

What do you think about these tit-for-tat price drops between Freedom Mobile and Rogers-owned Fido at the moment? More sparks to come?