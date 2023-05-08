Freedom Mobile Debuts $39/20GB Promo Plan, Ramps Up Bonus Data

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

freedom mobile 20gb plan $39

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile has ramped up its plans, offering a $39 promo plan with 20GB of data that includes 3GB of nationwide data and unlimited talk and text.

Meanwhile, other Freedom Mobile plans now also include a 10GB bonus data as well. As it stands, here’s what’s available for bring your own phone customers:

  • $39/20GB
  • $45/30GB (20GB + 10GB)
  • $50/35GB (25GB + 10GB)
  • $60/45GB (35GB + 10GB)
  • $70/60GB (50GB + 10GB)
  • $80/70GB Canada/USA (60GB + 10GB)

Plans $45 and higher include a $5/month credit for 24 months “for a limited time”.

This $39/20GB plan was added to the Freedom Mobile website on the weekend and then Fido quickly matched it, but Koodo and Virgin Plus have not yet, as 20GB costs $62 (after $5/month credits for 24 months).

Last week, Freedom Mobile expanded its nationwide data to cheaper plans, while also offering a data bonus for roaming outside your home zone. The company also debuted a one-time 100GB data bonus again, offering even more incentives for customers to join their network, ahead of 5G upgrades.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, the parent of Videotron, previously said Freedom Mobile would nab market share from Rogers, Telus and Bell by offering a “better product and a better price.” We may be seeing signs of that push now.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Promo Offers 100GB Data Bonus Again

Quebecor’s subsidiary Videotron is now running Freedom Mobile and with it are ongoing plan perks and changes. Earlier today we told you how nationwide roaming data has expanded to cheaper plans, while also getting a data bonus on select plans as well. Now, Freedom Mobile is offering up a 100GB data bonus when customers purchase...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Freedom Mobile Expands Nationwide Data to Cheaper Plans, Adds Bonus

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile…err, I mean Videotron’s new wireless carrier, has expanded nationwide data to cheaper monthly plans. Any plan that’s priced at $30 per month or higher, ‘Freedom Nationwide’ is now available. This means you’ll be connected to another network, in this case from roaming partner Rogers. Ahead of the Rogers-Shaw merger, Quebecor and Rogers...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Freedom Mobile Explains to Customers How ‘Service is Getting Better’

Freedom Mobile has updated its website with a new section called ‘Customer Promise’ that details how “service is getting better”,” and also how “we’re just getting started." The website comes after many Freedom Mobile customers started noticing their free 10% data bonus from new owner Videotron has started rolling out. The promises from Freedom Mobile...
Gary Ng
7 days ago