Freedom Mobile Debuts $39/20GB Promo Plan, Ramps Up Bonus Data

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile has ramped up its plans, offering a $39 promo plan with 20GB of data that includes 3GB of nationwide data and unlimited talk and text.

Meanwhile, other Freedom Mobile plans now also include a 10GB bonus data as well. As it stands, here’s what’s available for bring your own phone customers:

$39/20GB

$45/30GB (20GB + 10GB)

$50/35GB (25GB + 10GB)

$60/45GB (35GB + 10GB)

$70/60GB (50GB + 10GB)

$80/70GB Canada/USA (60GB + 10GB)

Plans $45 and higher include a $5/month credit for 24 months “for a limited time”.

This $39/20GB plan was added to the Freedom Mobile website on the weekend and then Fido quickly matched it, but Koodo and Virgin Plus have not yet, as 20GB costs $62 (after $5/month credits for 24 months).

Last week, Freedom Mobile expanded its nationwide data to cheaper plans, while also offering a data bonus for roaming outside your home zone. The company also debuted a one-time 100GB data bonus again, offering even more incentives for customers to join their network, ahead of 5G upgrades.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, the parent of Videotron, previously said Freedom Mobile would nab market share from Rogers, Telus and Bell by offering a “better product and a better price.” We may be seeing signs of that push now.