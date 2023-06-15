Instagram Broadcast Channels Rolling Out Globally

Meta-owned Instagram has launched a worldwide rollout of its new feature, broadcast channels, aimed at enhancing the way creators engage with their followers. The feature was first announced back in February and only available in the U.S. at launch, but now expands worldwide, rolling out over the “coming weeks.”

Broadcast channels serve as a one-to-many public messaging tool, allowing creators to invite all followers to join in sharing text, video, and photo updates. Creators can also employ voice notes to share fresh updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses, as well as organize polls for gathering fan insights. The unique aspect of this feature is that only creators can send messages, while followers are able to react to content and participate in polls.

Upon gaining access to broadcast channels, creators can send the first message from their Instagram inbox, triggering a one-time notification to followers to join the channel. While anyone can view the channel’s content, only those who join will receive update notifications.

Followers have the freedom to leave or mute the channel at any time and can manage their notifications by visiting the creator’s profile and selecting “broadcast channel” under the bell icon.

With the broadcast channel going live, creators can motivate their followers to join using the “join channel” sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile.

Joining a broadcast channel involves accessing the link via a creator’s Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile, or a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel. Upon joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share the channel link to encourage friends to join.

Moreover, Instagram is planning additional features to make broadcast channels even more engaging. These include the “Collaborators” feature, which is now available globally, allowing creators to invite other creators or fans to participate in their broadcast channel.

Instagram is also testing features such as question prompts for feedback gathering, and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox for easier access and discovery of channels.

The platform is also exploring controls to aid creators in managing their channels, including setting an expiration date and time, appointing a moderator, and sharing a link or preview to Stories to stimulate followers to join. Essentially, broadcast channels will allow creators to reach fans directly and also keep the latter glued to the app.