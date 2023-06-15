Public Mobile Extends $39/30GB Promo Plan

The 4G plan includes $5/month savings when you subscribe to the 90-day subscription, along with unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, to go with $2.20/month in Public Points back. You pay $117 upfront and get 90GB of data, for you to use as you see fit over 90 days.
This promo plan was set to expire on June 14, but Public Mobile has quietly extended that deadline to June 19, 2023.
For customers that are on older plans that offer less data, it may be time to switch to this promo plan. Years ago, Public Mobile was offering a $40/4GB promo but now you can get $39/30GB at a slightly cheaper price. Switching over to this new plan will not take away your loyalty credits built up over the years, or change you over to the new rewards program.
Telus, in conjunction with École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) and Montreal's iBwave, a leader in indoor wireless network deployment, announced a partnership aimed at transforming the telecom and construction sectors using 5G technology. The collaboration involves the creation of a 5G laboratory at ÉTS, positioning it as an innovation and research hub for students, researchers,...
Telus has attributed its pause in constructing the fibre optic network in St. Albert and other regions of Alberta to the federal government's ban on China's Huawei. The suspension raises concerns over the impact of such sanctions on the connectivity of smaller communities, reports The Globe and Mail. The delay prevents numerous St. Albert neighbourhoods,...
Telus has announced a $13 million investment plan for Leduc as part of its commitment to Alberta. The commitment includes a projected $19 billion investment in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum throughout the province by 2027. “As a company that has been headquartered in Western Canada for over 125 years, Telus' $19 billion investment in...