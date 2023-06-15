Public Mobile Extends $39/30GB Promo Plan

Last week, Telus-owned Public Mobile launched a new 90-day subscription plan that works out to $39/30GB per month, as detailed on its website.

The 4G plan includes $5/month savings when you subscribe to the 90-day subscription, along with unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, to go with $2.20/month in Public Points back. You pay $117 upfront and get 90GB of data, for you to use as you see fit over 90 days.

This promo plan was set to expire on June 14, but Public Mobile has quietly extended that deadline to June 19, 2023.

For customers that are on older plans that offer less data, it may be time to switch to this promo plan. Years ago, Public Mobile was offering a $40/4GB promo but now you can get $39/30GB at a slightly cheaper price. Switching over to this new plan will not take away your loyalty credits built up over the years, or change you over to the new rewards program.

