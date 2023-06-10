Public Mobile Launches $39/30GB Promo Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile has made some changes to its website recently.

For starters, it has finally added pricing for 3G speed plans back to its website, instead of only being shown in its mobile apps.

Next, new promos have emerged for 4G speed plans, specifically a $44/30GB promo plan, that discounts down to $39/30GB for a 90-day subscription. This plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international SMS/MMS. With 90-day subscriptions you get all data up front, so that means 90GB to use over 90 days, or 1GB per day.

The plan is normally $44/15GB but there’s a 15GB data bonus to make it 30GB. You save $5/month with a 90-day subscription.

If you were on an older Public Mobile 4G speed plan, it may be time to switch to a $39/30GB plan as you get far more data than before. Previously, Public Mobile had a $39/20GB plan, but his new promo offers the same price but with 10GB of extra data, taking it to 30GB.

If you switch to this new plan, your banked up loyalty bonus rewards remain and referrals as well, unless you switch to the new points reward system.

Here are Public Mobile plans as of June 10, 2023:

5G Plans

$65/50GB ($55 with 90-day subscription) [promo]

$80/50GB ($65 with 90-day subscription)

4G Plans

$44/30GB ($39 with 90-day subscription) [promo]

$50/30GB ($45 with 90-day subscription)

3G Plans

$25/1GB with unlimited nationwide calling, unlimited international SMS/MMS

$15/250MB with 100 minutes nationwide

Public Mobile says the 4G promo plan at $39/30GB expires on June 14, 2023. This plan is better than what’s being offered at Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus as 30GB of data costs $45/month.

Click here to learn more on the Public Mobile website. Use promo code 2EL9Ro to get a one-time $10 bill credit when signing up.