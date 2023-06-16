Apple Original Film ‘Argylle’ to Get Theatrical Release Ahead of Apple TV+ Streaming

Apple Original Film Argylle is hitting the big screen next year, ahead of its launch on Apple TV+. The Cupertino company is partnering with Universal Pictures to bring the spy thriller film to theatres worldwide on February 2, 2024.

Argylle is directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. The film centres on “the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle.” The film stars Henry Cavill as the titular character. The eclectic cast also includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film is being produced under the Apple Original Films banner in association with MARV. The latter is owned by British director and producer Matthew Vaughn who worked on the critically acclaimed Kingsman franchise as well as Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class.

The film’s script was written by Jason Fuchs. Argylle is produced by Cloudy Productions and regular collaborators of Vaughn’s including Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs.

Argylle is based on a debut novel penned by Ellie Conway of the same name. While the film has yet to even debut in theatres, Vaughn already has plans for at least three films in the franchise. In a previous interview with Variety, Vaughn praised the story. “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s,” he said. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

It’s not yet known when Argylle will premiere on Apple TV+ following the theatrical release. Many of its Apple Orginal Films debut straight on its streaming service. However, the company does appear to be making concessions to the rule. Like Argylle, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon will also be released in theatres worldwide on October 20th before coming to Apple TV+.