Apple to Open Fourth Developer Academy in Indonesia, Expanding Investments into Bali

Apple has announced its plans to open Indonesia’s fourth Apple Developer Academy in Bali. In a further drive to invest in the country, Apple will support new opportunities for developers, students, and entrepreneurs.

In a press release, Apple states that Bali’s Developer Academy will be home to a nine-month program, covering the basics of coding, design, marketing, and project management. To help aspiring developers and students, Apple is providing the tools needed to embark on careers in Indonesia’s iOS app economy.

Bali is set to be the home of Apple’s fourth Developer Academy in Indonesia. The first opened its doors in Jakarta in 2018. Following that, Apple opened academies in Surabaya and Batam. More than 2,000 aspiring developers have completed Apple’s program. 90 percent of its graduates have gone on to find employment after completing the program, Apple claims. Careers span anything from education sectors to e-commerce, transportation, sustainability, and more.

“We’ve seen many times over that a line of code can change the world — and in Indonesia, we’re investing in the creativity and skills of people determined to prove it,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said in the blog post. “We’re excited by the growing developer community in Indonesia, and we look forward to investing in the success of even more coders with our fourth academy in the country.”

Apple goes on to highlight some of its students, including Mary Santoso. The 38-year-old joined the Apple Developer Academy in 2022. Santoso has gone on to create and develop WonderJack, an iPad game that’s said to be neurodiverse-friendly. The game was inspired by members of her family with dyslexia. Currently, Santoso is collaborating with educational institutions to research and address the impact of the app.

“As a stay-at-home mom, the Apple Developer Academy helped me transform and focus on my mission to help children facing learning challenges that are similar to ones my daughter faces,” Santoso says.

On top of Santoso, Apple spotlights PetraNetra creators Alumni Graciela Gabrielle, Jessi Febria, and Yafonia Hutabarat. The app uses AR to path the fastest and safest routes for those with low vision. Alumni Denis Wibisono and Rais Mohamad Najib are also highlighted for leading the iOS development team for Bank Mandiri, the largest bank in Indonesia.

Southeast Asia is said to be home to the developers of more than 90,000 apps on the App Store. The Apple Developer Academy has grown to many global markets including Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the U.S.