Game Boy Emulator iGBA Removed From App Store Due to Spam and Copyright Concerns

Apple has swiftly pulled the Game Boy emulator app known as iGBA from the App Store. The software had been previously approved before having been pulled for violating copyright and spam policies, according to MacRumors.

iGBA was the first Game Boy emulation software that was fully approved by Apple’s App Store guidelines. Users were able to fully install the software and launch retro Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles. However, it appears as though the software has been in violation of section 4.3 and section 5.2 of Apple’s App Review Guidelines. These refer to spam and copyright, resulting in the effective removal.

MacRumors‘ Joe Rossignol reached out and spoke to Apple. The company confirmed that the app was removed for violations due to spam and copyright concerns. However, in both cases, Apple remained vague on the reasoning. Per the App Review Guidelines, it states “Make sure your app only includes content that you created or that you have a license to use. Your app may be removed if you’ve stepped over the line and used content without permission.”

Developed by Mattia La Spina, iGBA is claimed to be an unauthorized copycat of developer Riley Testut’s app GBA4iOS. Testut created an open-source emulator for iOS over 10 years ago. It’s claimed that iGBA uses the same GNU GPLv2 license as GBA4iOS, something iGBA failed to mention.

In addition, iGBA has been found to have been collecting data which can be used to identify the user in some cases. The now-removed App Store page once stated that iGBA collected location data and identifiers.

GBA4iOS’ Riley Testut provided some public comments over the weekend. Via Threads, the developer states that in regards to iGBA being a suspected knock-off, “I did not give anyone permission to do this, yet it’s now sitting at the top of the charts.” However, Testut’s frustrations seem to lie towards Apple rather than La Spina. “I’m pissed that Apple took the time to change the App Store rules to allow emulators, and then approved a knock-off of my own app.”

La Spina has not provided a comment on the matter. It’s unknown whether iGBA will be patched or changed to comply with Apple’s App Store Guidelines.