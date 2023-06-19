Apple Shows Off iPhone 14 Pro Camera Features in Turkey

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

shot on iphone 14 pro

Apple has shared its latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ video series, this time featuring iPhone 14 Pro and also filmed in Turkey. The video was shared on the Apple Turkey YouTube channel on Sunday.

“An action-packed chase story set in the historic streets of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar: The Great Escape. It was shot from beginning to end with the stunning camera features of the iPhone 14 Pro, such as Macro shooting, Cinematic mode, and Motion mode,” explains Apple.

Essentially, we see a chase scene through Istanbul that’s filmed entirely with an iPhone 14 Pro (and also likely a plethora of other equipment and post-processing). The 2-minute and 30-second video is a fast-paced chase of a dude on a skateboard who eventually makes his getaway.

The video highlights macro shooting, Cinematic mode, and Action mode on the iPhone 14 Pro, so you can take your home movies to another level.

YouTube video

The film was directed by Sinan Sevinç and the cast features Bartu Küçükçağlayan, Dougie George, and Melis Sakaoğlu, while the track is “The Great Escape” by Altın Gün.

Other articles in the category: News

2023 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Product Lineup Leaks

Samsung's next Unpacked event for 2023 is set to take place in South Korea for the first time, with new products set to be unveiled on July 27, 2023, in the nation's capital city of Seoul. But now it appears leaker Evan Blass has showcased marketing screenshots of what's apparently coming, taking away some thunder...
John Quintet
21 mins ago