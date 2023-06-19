Apple Shows Off iPhone 14 Pro Camera Features in Turkey

Apple has shared its latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ video series, this time featuring iPhone 14 Pro and also filmed in Turkey. The video was shared on the Apple Turkey YouTube channel on Sunday.

“An action-packed chase story set in the historic streets of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar: The Great Escape. It was shot from beginning to end with the stunning camera features of the iPhone 14 Pro, such as Macro shooting, Cinematic mode, and Motion mode,” explains Apple.

Essentially, we see a chase scene through Istanbul that’s filmed entirely with an iPhone 14 Pro (and also likely a plethora of other equipment and post-processing). The 2-minute and 30-second video is a fast-paced chase of a dude on a skateboard who eventually makes his getaway.

The video highlights macro shooting, Cinematic mode, and Action mode on the iPhone 14 Pro, so you can take your home movies to another level.

The film was directed by Sinan Sevinç and the cast features Bartu Küçükçağlayan, Dougie George, and Melis Sakaoğlu, while the track is “The Great Escape” by Altın Gün.