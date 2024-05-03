Instagram Unveils Exciting New Stickers for Stories

Instagram has rolled out a handful of brand new stickers for its Stories feature, offering users more ways to engage with friends and followers.

Users can now share their favorite songs with their followers using the Add Yours Music sticker, who can then add their own music choices. To use this feature, simply tap the stickers icon and select “Add Yours Music,” then choose a song from Instagram’s music library.

Additionally, the Frames sticker transforms photos into instant prints, adding an element of surprise for followers who must shake their phones to reveal the content inside. To utilize this feature, tap the stickers icon and select “Frames,” then choose an image from your gallery.

Similarly, the new Reveal sticker allows users to post hidden stories that can only be uncovered by sending a direct message. After selecting the Reveal sticker, users can type a hint for friends before posting the blurred story.

For those looking to personalize their content further, the Cutouts sticker offers a unique opportunity.

Users can turn any part of a video or photo in their camera roll into a custom sticker for their Stories or reels. These custom stickers are saved and easily accessible for future use.

To create a sticker from your camera roll, tap the stickers icon and select “Cutouts,” then choose a photo or video with a clear subject. The sticker will be automatically generated, but users can manually select the desired object before adding it to their content.