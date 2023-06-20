Collision Conference to Remain in Toronto in 2024

Toronto is confirmed to host the Collision Conference once again in 2024. This effectively extends the initial three-year deal that was extended following the pandemic.

Each year, tech companies from around the world gather to network, host keynote panels, and educate a new generation of tech enthusiasts. Startups are also a big draw for Collision as up-and-coming companies hope to garner the attention of investors and partners.

In 2018, Collision inked a three-year deal with Toronto. Collision first came to the city in 2019, where it added $27 million to Toronto’s economy. After being affected by COVID-19, Collision returned to an in-person event in 2022, where $43 million was generated for the city. The initial three-year deal was extended by two years given the hiccups in 2020 and 2021.

Collision is about to begin next week. It’s already expected that the tech event will contribute $49 million to Toronto’s economy. Plus, it aims to shine a spotlight on the city and its emerging talent in the tech industry.

“We are delighted to be returning to Toronto in 2024. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties in the tech industry, Collision has continued to flourish in this city. We are grateful for the support from Destination Toronto and the City of Toronto as we aim to make Collision even more globally impactful and to shine a spotlight on the remarkable Canadian and Toronto tech ecosystem on our global stage,” Paddy Cosgrave, founder and CEO at Collision said in a statement.

Collision 2023 begins on June 26th and runs until June 29th. The conference will see the likes of AWS CEO Adam Selipsky attend as well as Geoffrey Hinton, Sara Guo, Marques Brownlee, and more. The event will also see over 230 global partners, including Google, RBC, AWS, and Siemens.